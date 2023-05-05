type here...
Wife of Salinko replies to him after confirming divorcing her
Entertainment

Wife of Salinko replies to him after confirming divorcing her

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Salinko-and-wife
Salinko-and-wife
The wife of Kumawood Actor and Politician Salinko has replied to him after the actor in an interview confirmed divorcing her.

In an exclusive interview with Poleeno, Oboy Salinko firmly stated that he has divorced his wife.

According to Salinko, his wife divorced him on the basis that she was fed up with their union hence she wants to go her separate way.

Even his father-in-law was involved in the early stages of the divorce but his ex-wife was still not ready to continue with the marriage.

Well, the ex-wife has finally broken her silence about the divorce and has made some comments on her social media handle.

Taking to her Insta-stories, she shared some beautiful pictures with captions many believe were a shade at the popular Kumawood actor.

Watch the video below:

    Source:GHPAGE

