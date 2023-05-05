- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Oboy Salinko has confirmed the reports about divorcing his wife.

Recall that some months ago, rumours went viral on social media that Oboy Salinko has divorced his wife Nancy.

Both Salinko and his now ex-wife kept mute about the rumours until just a day ago when the Kumawood actor broke silence over the issue for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with Poleeno, Oboy Salinko firmly stated that he has divorced his wife.

According to Salinko, his wife divorced him on the basis that she was fed up with their union hence she wants to go her separate way.

Even his father-in-law was involved in the early stages of the divorce but his ex-wife was still not ready to continue with the marriage.

Salinko and Nancy got married on September 7, 2017, in a very plush wedding ceremony. Initially, it was a ’till death do us apart’ but unfortunately things didn’t go as planned.

