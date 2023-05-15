Wife cries after catching her husband sleeping with her biological mother (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian wife has anonymously confessed to how she caught her husband sleeping with her biological mother.

According to the woman, her mother stays with them in her matrimonial home.

Prior to catching them red-handed in the act, she had initially suspected that something fishy was going on between her husband her and her mother.

On that fateful day, her husband woke up around 1 am and headed straight into her mother’s room meanwhile, she was carefully trailing him.

After her husband entered her mother’s room, they first held a short lovely conversation and before having intercourse.

Shockingly, the woman claims her husband told her mother the same things he tells her anytime they are having sex.

She patiently waited for them to finish with the intercourse – And after her husband got out from her mother’s room and saw her sitting just in front of the door, he shouted ‘Jesus’

