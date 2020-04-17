type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Dirty hoe husband snatcher- Angry wife disgraces a Slay Queen on social media

By RASHAD
0
For the first time, married women have full access to the movement of their husbands in this Coronavirus pandemic period and it seems to be causing problems for some husbands.

A married woman has taken to Social media to disgrace a young lady who is dating her husband.

Naa Okaikor seems to be having problems with side chicks even with her husband at home with her and their children and she can’t take it anymore.

Angry Naa Okaikor shared a photo of her husband’s side chick on her Facebook page and warned her to stay away from her husband.

According to Naa Okaikor, the lady came into their lives to destroy their happiness with her desires and as such, she won’t let her go free.

Sharing a photo of the lady, Naa Okaikor wrote:

“Dirty hoez husband snatcher God will punish you and that bastard wherever you are…you thought you can ruin someone happiness to satisfy your stupid desires ….we ain’t gonna let you freely until you come out the truth or else I personally will hold you down stupid girl expanded hole like you”.

Well, that is the other side of the Coronavirus outbreak. Side chicks seem to be bleeding and married women are feeling for a long time in a long time.

