Family of the lady Kennedy Agyapong claims Obinim slept with her and her mum speaks

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central as part of his campaign against Bishop Daniel Obinim claimed that Obinim has slept with a mother, her daughter, and her best friend.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the founder and leader of the International Godsway Church is a fake man of God who can go as low as committing incest.

She claimed the woman was secretly being bonked by Obinim and by the time she realized, Obinim has slept with her daughter identified as Perpetual Akua Dankwah.

It did not take long for Obinim to sleep with Perpetual’s best friend, Edna Sestoafia as well, Kennedy claims.

Well, Ghpage.com has an update on the story. The family of Perpetual has broken their silence on the claims from Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the auntie of Perpetual who spoke exclusively with Ghpage.com, the claims from Kennedy Agyapong are all false.

The auntie of Perpetual identified as Abigail revealed that not only is Obinim the spiritual pillar of the family, he has been their benefactor ever since Perpetual’s father died.

According to Abigail, the late father of Abigail who was a soldier appeared in a dream to Obinim and beseech him to help his struggling family.

Being a good man, Obinim made all efforts and found Perpetual and her family and have taken good care of them from that day without demanding anything in return.

The woman added that it was even Obinim who blessed Perpetual’s mother’s second marriage after the father died.

Listen to the family of Perpetual Akua Dankwah explain their side of the story below

Kennedy Agyapong claims the wife of Bishop Obinim, Florence Obinim is aware of the promiscuous lifestyle of her husband but because of greed, she is enduring it.

The honorable member of parliament even alleged that Obinim slept with his wife’s maid and her sister and got them pregnant.

Bishop Daniel Obinim is yet to respond to the latest claims from Kennedy Agyapong. Since he responded to previous exposés, it’s expected he comes out and explains his side of the story.

Ghpage.com and Ghpage Tv (youtube) your most trusted news website and TV channel are observing and we will keep you updated. Stay with us

