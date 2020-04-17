- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central as part of his campaign against Bishop Daniel Obinim claimed that Obinim has slept with a mother, her daughter, and her best friend.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the founder and leader of the International Godsway Church is a fake man of God who can go as low as committing incest.

SEE ALSO: Photos of Perpetual the lady Obinim allegedly ‘chopped’, her mum and best friend, Edna together (+Video)

She claimed the woman was secretly being bonked by Obinim and by the time she realized, Obinim has slept with her daughter identified as Perpetual Akua Dankwah.

It did not take long for Obinim to sleep with Perpetual’s best friend, Edna Sestoafia as well, Kennedy claims.

SEE ALSO: Obinim wanted to sleep with my wife – Osofo Saviour finally speaks on why he left Angel Obinim’s church to join Rev. Obofour (Video)

Well, Ghpage.com has an update on the story. The family of Perpetual has broken their silence on the claims from Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the auntie of Perpetual who spoke exclusively with Ghpage.com, the claims from Kennedy Agyapong are all false.

SEE ALSO: This is exactly what Florence Obinim said that got Kennedy Agyapong irritated

The auntie of Perpetual identified as Abigail revealed that not only is Obinim the spiritual pillar of the family, he has been their benefactor ever since Perpetual’s father died.

According to Abigail, the late father of Abigail who was a soldier appeared in a dream to Obinim and beseech him to help his struggling family.

Being a good man, Obinim made all efforts and found Perpetual and her family and have taken good care of them from that day without demanding anything in return.

SEE ALSO: Angel Obinim has been sleeping with Florence Obinim’s sister – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

The woman added that it was even Obinim who blessed Perpetual’s mother’s second marriage after the father died.

Listen to the family of Perpetual Akua Dankwah explain their side of the story below

Kennedy Agyapong claims the wife of Bishop Obinim, Florence Obinim is aware of the promiscuous lifestyle of her husband but because of greed, she is enduring it.

SEE ALSO: Angel Obinim slept with his maid and Florence Obinim is aware – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

The honorable member of parliament even alleged that Obinim slept with his wife’s maid and her sister and got them pregnant.

Bishop Daniel Obinim is yet to respond to the latest claims from Kennedy Agyapong. Since he responded to previous exposés, it’s expected he comes out and explains his side of the story.

SEE ALSO: Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gives out Angel Obinim real phone number on live TV

Ghpage.com and Ghpage Tv (youtube) your most trusted news website and TV channel are observing and we will keep you updated. Stay with us