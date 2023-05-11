type here...
Wife drags husband to Aunty Naa because his manhood is too big; Makes her cry anytime they have intercourse

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Ghanaian wife has dragged her husband to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa that her hubby’s manhood is too big.

According to the woman who is believed to be in her early 50s, she has never enjoyed intercourse with her husband ever since they married.

She publicly disclosed that she cries anytime her husband inserts his heavy manhood inside his vajayjay because it fills its entire space making the intercourse painful.

The wife who has never encountered such a big manhood before has threatened to divorce her hubby if he fails to find ways and means to decrease the size of his manhood.

    Source:Ghpage

