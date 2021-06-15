Wife of GNPC Boss driver who flaunted dollar bills online shot dead

The wife of Nana Prempeh, an aide to Dr KK Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has been shot dead by some unknown gunmen in the Ashanti Region.

The sad incident happened days after the husband took to social media to show off stacks of dollars bills.

Benedicta Abena Pokua was shot dead Saturday evening by unknown assailants while driving at the forecourt of Joefel Restaurant at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi, 3news.com reports.

Information about the incident is quite scanty but recounting a bit of it on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Monday, June 14, husband Nana Prempeh told the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “while on our way from Joefel Restaurant, my wife was driving my white Range Rover”.

“She was driving ahead of me while I was in a different car. All I saw was someone had rushed her and opened gunfire at her. They shot multiple times and sped off.”

Nana Prempeh in a sobbing voice explained that he is convinced the armed men were coming for him but little did they know he had swapped cars with his wife.

Police are tight-lipped on the issue as it is yet to go public.

The assailants are still at large as an investigation is underway to unravel the killers of Abena Pokua.