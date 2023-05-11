type here...
Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Wife overpowers her husband to take the cutlass he tried to use to harm her to butcher him (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Wife butchers her husband during a hot argument
A Ghanaian wife has been dragged to Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show for butchering her husband in the course of a hot argument.

According to the woman, this isn’t the first time she has used a matchet to cut deep into the skin of her troublesome husband.

Wife butchers her husband during a hot argument

She explained that she and her husband have been to the police station several times because anytime they have a misunderstanding, they resort to hurting themselves with any weapon around.

Apparently, the wife and her husband share 5 kids together as a couple but that doesn’t restrict them from trying to kill each other.

With his particular incident, she overpowered her husband to take the cutlass he tried to use to harm her to cut his head open and also cut deep into his neck. He immediately fainted and was rushed to the hospital.

    Source:Ghpage

