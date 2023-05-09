Wife in tears after discovering her husband gives a huge portion of his salary to his secret second family

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to explain how she came to learn that her husband has a secret second family.

The woman recounted her husband’s practice of painstakingly dividing his pay into many envelopes labelled for various uses at home.



She claimed to have discovered an additional envelope that her husband had unintentionally overlooked and when she picked it up – She saw that it was heavier and had a distinct appearance from the others.

She read the inscription on it and noticed that it was addressed to his ‘love’ asking her to take care of their kids.

And when the husband finally began looking for it, sweating profusely while at it, she asked him what he was looking for and he lied.

She wrote;

“Hello Sir. I have a problem. Help me decide.

When my husband takes his salary, he separates the money into envelopes, meals, rent, lunch, pocket money and everything. Last time he dropped an envelope on the floor. I picked this up in the bedroom, it was very different from the other envelopes, I couldn’t resist opening it to see inside.

Big surprise , a large amount of money, much more than he gives here, accompanied by “I love you my love, take good care of the children”. In shock I put the envelope in a safe place. He came back a moment later, all panicked and started rummaging around the room. I ask him, he tells me that he has lost a very important USB key which contains his files. He was sweating like someone with diarrhea.

He’s been in a pitiful state for 3 days, but unable to tell me what he’s really looking for. Sir , I ask myself a lot of questions, should I keep the envelope or give it to him and confront him? What would you have done in my place?”

