News

Wife stabs husband to death in his sleep after a hot argument

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A South African woman named Swazelihle Mshengu has been arrested and detained by the police for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in his sleep.


Unfortunatley, what began as a heated argument before bedtime escalated into a chilling act of violence, shattering the tranquillity of their shared existence.


According to sources, it all began with a disagreement, a clash of emotions that found its way into the twilight hours before sleep.

Sanele Cele and Swazelihle Mshengu, like any couple, faced the challenges that accompany intimate relationships.


However, what distinguishes their story is the eerie twist that awaits them in the darkness of the night.

After a heated exchange of words, the couple managed to find a resolution and, in an attempt to salvage the tranquillity of their home, retired for the night.


Little did Sanele Cele know that the peace was fleeting, and a nightmare was about to unfold.


In a shocking act that defies comprehension, Swazelihle Mshengu, driven by motives yet unknown, silently rose from her slumber and committed cold-blooded murder.

Source:GHpage

