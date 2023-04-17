- Advertisement -

A mother of three, identified as Katharine has stirred emotions on TikTok after narrating how her husband got married to her best friend over the weekends.



Taking to her TikTok page, @Katharine795, she revealed that she travelled abroad and was sending money back home to her husband to build a house for her.



Unknown to her, her husband was saving up the money to marry her best friend.

After her husband got the desired amount for his wedding with her best friend from her, he abandoned her and three kids to marry her best friend.



The middle-aged devastated woman who cried throughout the video narrated, “I have been sending all my salary to my husband for 2 years and 8months to buy land and build our house .I can’t believe he used my money to engage my best friend and tomorrow its their wedding. Saturday 15th April 2023”.

“It’s so hurting I can’t believe that today its when my husband is marrying my best friend. He is going forever leaving me with our kids hurting”.

“My 7 years relationship ended in tears. My husband whom I have three kids with, he is getting married today to my best friend using my 3 years money. Unbelievable now single mother of three kids so painful”.

Social media users have advised the lady to take heart as they thronged to the comment section to advise her.

@unicoque said, “God ll pay for your loss. Trust him ,try to be cool, cool your heart its hard but harder try.”

@wamziew said, “Ur joy is around the corner just be faithful to God and the Egyptian u see too day u will see them no more. All u need is to be still.”

@ejafolitmama2110 said, “Sorry darling. God is your strength and he will fight for you.”

@user8412534121619 said, “Stay Strong my Sister just for your kids. I’m sorry I feel your pain. God Is watching you my Sister it’s not easy but be Strong please.”

@jemutaijoybril1985 said, “Let that idiot go mama rew your contract pay back time is always there Karma will deal with them.”

