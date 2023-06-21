type here...
Woman Kumchacha allegedly tried to finger fires again; Drops deep secrets
News

Woman Kumchacha allegedly tried to finger fires again; Drops deep secrets

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Ghanaian Lady based in the UK known as Frimponmaa has accused Man of God Kumchacha of nearly raping her and almost fingering her as well some years ago.

According to the lady, she once visited Kumchacha when she was in Ghana at his church for consultation.

During the session, Kumchaha, per the lady’s claims tried to touch her private part and get his way through her pants and sleep with her.

She explained that Kumchaha’s manhood ‘jacked’ as he was high and wanted to enter her punani at all costs, but it didn’t work.

Frimponmaa further revealed that after that embarrassing moment compensated her with a hefty sum of money.

In another attack, Frimpomaa has confessed that she was the one who willingly dragged the man to God to Nyhira FM.

As revealed by her, Kumchacha gave her Ghc35 to shut up and not tell anyone about what happened between them.

As explained by the woman, Kumchacha isn’t a genuine man of God but rather a rapist who sexually assaults his female church members.

