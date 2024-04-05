Worry about the economy and not me- Efia Odo reacts to leaked video of herself with Henry

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress cum musician, Efia Odo has reacted to the leaked video of herself with popular Henry Fitz.

To anyone at sea, following Serwaa Amihere’s leaked video and pictures were that of Efia Odo who was also found with Henry Fitz, the same guy in Serwaa Amihere’s leaked video.

In the viral video, Henry Fitz was seen passionately kissing Efia Odo in an undisclosed hotel room.

Concerned Ghanaians reacted to the video, taking a swipe at Efia Odo for stooping too low for Henry Fitz, who Wendy Shay described as a “Lingilingi” guy.

Reacting to the leaked video for the very first time, Efia Odo has acted nonchalantly.

According to Efia Odo, if there is anything to get public discussion, it is the state of the country’s economy and not her.

She advised Ghanaians to pay much attention to the state of the country’s economy and let her name rest.

Highest Majesty, a Twitter user questioned Efia Odo asking “Have you seen the video?”.

Efia Odo replied to Majesty with another question as she asked “Have you seen the shape of the economy?”