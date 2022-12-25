- Advertisement -

Some greedy Ghanaian celebrities are milking their poor fans dry in the name of Tiktok gifts.

Recently, TikToker, Felicia Osei, chided some Ghanaian celebrities who beg for money and gifts on the social media platform



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, the well-known TikTok user alleged that some celebs in Ghana are trooping to TikTok because of money.

She said their main aim of being on the platform is the money they will get from there.

Felicia questioned why they are not going live on Instagram or Facebook but TikTok.

Apparently, Felicia Osei has been vindicated after earlier coming under severe criticism.

Actress, Xandy Kamel who is barefaced and usually cares less about people’s opinions about her has been reduced to a jerk on Tiktok.

In an obnoxious video that has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, Xandy Kamel was shamelessly begging for money without patting the eye.

Apparently, she was in a keenly contested competition with one of the male TikTokers on the platform begging for money and gifts – This act of begging has now become a trend on Tiktok amongst celebrities which is very appalling.

In the heat of the moment, Xandy left for room only to return with a panty and eat it while thousands of people were watching.

Ghanaians who have come across this unpleasant video have berated her for stooping such low just to beg for money and gifts while claiming bossy on the internet.

Are Ghanaian celebrities really hungry behind the scenes or a set of greedy people? Because why would you emotionally manipulate your loved ones to give you money while they are the ones who have made you what you’re?

Watch the viral video below to know more…

