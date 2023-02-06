- Advertisement -

Young Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson and her baby daddy, Manuel GH have both reacted to the alleged leaked chats of Manuel cheating.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, Manuel explained that the chat he supposedly had with the lady known is Akua is fake and edited.

Manuel revealed that he never had a conversation with the said girl and that all the allegations are just plans to ruin their relationship.

He also revealed that Yaa Jackson has access to his Instagram account and there is no way he will entertain another girl on that platform.

Speaking to Yaa Jackson, she also indicated that she is not perturbed by the allegations because every man cheats and he is free to have conversations with anyone he pleases.

“I don’t have any problem with the conversation he had with the girl, that’s his business. Every man cheats and I can’t stop him from that. I am not special. My problem is why they will leak the chats and also insult me. If he is really doing that, it is his business”, Yaa Jackson noted.

Few days ago, reports went rife that Yaa Jackson and her baby daddy have gone their separate ways after welcoming a son.

According to reports, they both unfollowed each other on social media but Yaa Jackson refuted these claims.

However, a lady identified as Akua released a chat she allegedly had with Yaa Jackson’s baby daddy where he was wooing her and disrespecting Yaa Jackson in the process.

Although the lady insisted she was not interested in dating Manuel GH, he kept harassing her inside her DMs.