Yaa Jackson goes semi-nude to announce pregnancy as she expects her second child (Video)

- Advertisement -

Recall that on 5th January 2023, actress and singer Yaa Jackson welcomed her first child with her long-time boyfriend Manuel GH.

Well, just 9 months after welcoming her first child, Yaa Jackson has publicly announced that she’s pregnant and expecting her second child and it’s a girl.

In a new lovely video, Yaa Jackson flaunted her raw developing tummy to announce her second pregnancy.

READ ALSO: Trending video of Yaa Jackson smooching on her brother as she shows her beads and bortos

Yaa Jackson

While announcing her second pregnancy, she was seductively dancing to her spanking banger dubbed “Makoma” ft Bisa K’dei.

She captioned the video as;

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Imagine if I informed you that @luckiest_jj1 ?JJ will soon have a sister

Yaa Jackson first showed off her boyfriend on October 3rd 2020 to mark National Boyfriend’s Day. According to the then 21-year-old, she has been dating the unknown guy for about 6 years.

“Happy boyfriend’s day my love, 6 good years being with you,” she wrote on the video which shared on her Instagram page but has now deleted it. However, celebrity gossip blogs already re-posted the video before she removed it from her page.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians troll Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend as they insist she’s not beautiful – Photos