Entertainment

Yaa Jackson is not married, it was just a formal meeting with the boyfriend- Father clears the air

By Mr. Tabernacle
The father of Popular Kumawood actress turned musician Yaa Jackson, Jackson K. Bentum, the daughter is not married – a statement that debunks earlier reports-.

Earlier reports had it that Yaa Jackson and her boyfriend Manuel decided to seal their relationship of over six years with marriage.

We are told, Manuel together with a few families and friends went to the family of the actress cum musician to officially ask for her hand in marriage.

Yaa Jackson from a video available could be seen beaming with a smile as she shows off her ring to the cameras.

Speaking in a recent interview, the fine movie director and executive producer disclosed that the meeting that went viral was not a marriage ceremony.

He made it clear that he only called the daughter’s boyfriend (Manuel) to know him officially and his plans concerning Yaa Jackson.

According to Mr Bentum, Kumasi would have been the best place for her daughter’s marriage, not Accra as seen in the videos in circulation.

