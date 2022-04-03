- Advertisement -

Yaa Jackson has caused a frenzy on social media after uploading an intimate photo of herself and her boyfriend that has incited massive reactions from her fans.

The 21-year-old actress cum singer shared a loved-up photo of herself with Manuel – the man believed to be warming her bed – as she paid tribute to him ahead of his birthday.

Yaa Jackson sported a pink swimsuit under a multicoloured hoodie while she grabbed onto her man who also held onto her whilst cupping her butt.

She captioned the photo with a line borrowed from Black Sherif’s new song ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ which reads: “Who never f*cked up hands in the Air in advanced birthday @nba_manuelgh”

Fans have finally got the opportunity to see Yaa Jakson’s face for the first, which has somewhat cleared their perception about the teenager who has been rumoured to be sleeping with rich old men for money.

Many had presumed that her lavish and extravagant lifestyle was definitely sponsored by someone with deep pockets because her acting and music career combined rakes in meagre income.