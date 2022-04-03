type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYaa Jackson shares loved up photo with half-caste boyfriend
Entertainment

Yaa Jackson shares loved up photo with half-caste boyfriend

By Kweku Derrick
Yaa Jackson and Manuel-
- Advertisement -

Yaa Jackson has caused a frenzy on social media after uploading an intimate photo of herself and her boyfriend that has incited massive reactions from her fans.

The 21-year-old actress cum singer shared a loved-up photo of herself with Manuel – the man believed to be warming her bed – as she paid tribute to him ahead of his birthday.

Yaa Jackson sported a pink swimsuit under a multicoloured hoodie while she grabbed onto her man who also held onto her whilst cupping her butt.

She captioned the photo with a line borrowed from Black Sherif’s new song ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ which reads: “Who never f*cked up hands in the Air in advanced birthday @nba_manuelgh”

Fans have finally got the opportunity to see Yaa Jakson’s face for the first, which has somewhat cleared their perception about the teenager who has been rumoured to be sleeping with rich old men for money.

Many had presumed that her lavish and extravagant lifestyle was definitely sponsored by someone with deep pockets because her acting and music career combined rakes in meagre income.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 3, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News