Year in Retrospect; 7 ‘ordinary’ Ghanaians who rose to fame through social media in 2020

2020 just like every other year goes to an end with some few people chanced and registering their names as ‘celebrities’ all thanks to social media.

You see, social media has become a powerful medium in this generation through which one can reach a greater audience with just a click on and an internet connection.

And as such, some individuals have had the opportunity of rising to fame via social media means due to trends they might have started or something that netizens saw interesting to follow.

Ghpage has assembled all names of Top 7 Ghanaian personalities who became famous in 2020.

Kwame Owusu Fordjour (Dr UN);

Dr UN

Kwame Owusu Fordjour aka Dr UN via social media also registered his name as one of the famous everyday Ghanaians who rose to become household names.

His popularity came after he organized a fake award that featured some of the most prominent celebrities and political figures in Ghana including Sarkodie, D-Black, Berla Mundi, Captain Smart, et al.

Social media started a trend in his name making him gain fast popularity and was featured on radio and TV.

Sammy of KNUST fame;

Sammy KNUST for Date Rush

On March 10, 2020, a male KNUST student identified as Samuel Aboagye (Sammy) had his broken heart video fast circulating on all platforms.

The video surfaced following a breakup with his girlfriend, Nana Ama, also a student of the same institution.

His story kept making waves on social media until he became known by everyone and was featured on some major radio and online media stations.

He also auditioned for TV3’s popular show Date Rush in search of love again after he got dumped by his longtime girlfriend, Nana Ama.

AY Poyoo;

Ay Poyoo

Emmanuel Yeboah, otherwise known as AY Poyoo popped up in the limelight out of nowhere early in the year with interesting but hilarious rap videos. He calls himself the GOAT.

Many Ghanaians thought his fame would be short-lived with some indicating that he would have been gone but he has proven to be a strong character.

He has however kept rising consistently higher and also dropping hit upon hit songs.

Hajia Bintu;

Hajia Bintu

Born Naomi Asiamah, Hajia Bintu climbed to the top in 2020 on Tik Tok and Instagram. She caught the attention of netizens after she constantly released raunchy photos and videos online.

Though she did not start the year as the people’s favourite, she has in recent times managed to become one of the sought after video vixens due to her huge curves.

Hajia Bintu was recently featured in a song dedicated to her by Shatta Wale.

She is a student of Koforidua Technical University where she’s studying a course in Hospitality.

Jackline Mensah;

19-year-old SHS student Jackline Mensah narrates how she became the best female comedian in Ghana

Jackline Mensah, Ghanaian TikTok star had her name sinking in the heads of people following her funny videos she posts online.

However, Jackline has been around since 2019 but nobody really paid great attention to her until 2020.

Her videos started going viral during the lockdown period and she got featured in several videos and interviews. She has now been established as a celebrity.

Elizabeth Yamoah;

Elizabeth Yamoah

The ‘oldest’ Junior High School graduate, Madam Elizabeth Yamoah, a 57-year-old became famous after she sat for the BECE exams months ago.

Various news sites including Ghpage published stories of her and it went viral. She was then featured on major news agencies such as BBC etc.

Madam Elizabeth as a result of her bold step became an inspiration to all, especially those who think they’re too old to attain a higher height in education.

From what we gathered from a reliable source, the mother-of-four who has vowed to become a nurse before she finally joins her ancestors obtained aggregate 12 in her BECE exams.

Tracy Osei (Kennedy Osei’s wife);

Mrs Tracy Osei (Tracy Ameyaw) was not a figure anyone knew to be in the spotlight.

However, her marriage to Mr Kennedy Osei, the son of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite in a lavish wedding that went viral making popular.

She became famous just because she got married to a rich man’s son.