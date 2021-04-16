Popular media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at Ghanaians for attacking the Judge following Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a video called Ghanaians parasites and hypocrites for condemning the Judge who only did her job.

According to Afia Schwar, Ghanaians and these celebrities called on the authorities to take action against Akuapem Poloo when she shared the nude picture with her son.

Afia added that she finds it hard to understand why these same Ghanaians are lambasting the Judge for allowing the laws of the land to deal with Akuapem Poloo.

“God will deal with all of you for insulting an Honourable Judge who was just doing her job”, Afia Schwarzenegger fired.

Watch the video below;

Afia Schwar has been very vocal in regards to Akuapem Poloo’s sentence as she has always been in support of her being jailed.

Akuapem Poloo also known as Rosemond Brown was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after she pleaded guilty to all three charges levelled against her including the publication of nude pictures with her 7-year-old son.