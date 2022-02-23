- Advertisement -

Popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist Frank Kwaku Appiah, well known as Appiah Stadium, has clashed with the former Chairman of the National Peace Council of Ghana, Reverend Emmanuel Asante at a funeral ceremony.

In a video available to GHPage.com, the serial caller is seen confronting the man of God at the funeral grounds to question him over his deafening silence about the ‘poor’ state of the economy under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Appiah Stadium expressed dissatisfaction over Rev. Asante’s silence about the governance of Akufo-Addo particularly after the former was vocal about the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Responding to Appiah Stadium’s request for comments, Rev. Asante said he was outspoken during John Dramani Mahama’s time as President because he was the Chairman of the Peace Council.

He went on to indicate that he’s in no position to speak on behalf of the newly constituted board of the National Peace Council and would rather prefer not to do propaganda for the opposition NDC.

However, Appiah Stadium lambasted Rev. Asante and described him as a hypocrite for condemning former President Mahama but subtly siding with the governing NPP.

Rev. Asante also returned the fire as he walked away to prevent their exchanges from escalating.

Watch video below