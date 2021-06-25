type here...
You are the ugliest human being on earth – Twene Jonas to Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
Twene Jonas and Afia Schwarzenegger
US-based social media commentator Twene Jonas has once again descended on controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger in their ongoing fights on social media.

The fight between the two started after Afia Schwar in her reaction to Dag Heward-Mills and Otumfour saga threw shots at Jonas saying he was homeless.

Twene Jonas who isn’t pleased with the comment made about him by Afia went live to put her in the right place.

According to Twene Jonas, Afia Schwarzenegger is the ugliest human being ever to have been created by God.

As usual of Jonas, he showed a woman driving a bus and lashed out at Afia Schwarzenegger saying instead of her to work, she has resorted to doing prostitution which has brought forth children who are not happy.

Watch the video below:

He warned Afia Schwarzenegger to stay in her corner and not try to bring herself because he is ready to face him squarely.

Twene Jonas added that if she wants someone to start a fight with then he isn’t the right person stating that he wouldn’t waste his time on her.

Source:Ghpage

