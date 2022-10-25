You can use shea butter if you can’t buy cooking oil – John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has proposed the use of shea butter as an alternative to cooking oil.

Following the high cost of cooking oil and its scarcity on the market, the farmer has suggested that Ghanaians start using a cheaper option, shea butter.

In a Facebook post which comes on the back of complaints about how expensive cooking oil has become, John Dumelo wrote:

“Natural shea butter oil can be used for cooking, and it’s in abundance in the Northern part of Ghana. So why are we not promoting its use?”

Some dealers are now charging Ghc850 and Gh1100 for items they were sold for GHc350. Since cooking with oil is a significant portion of the Ghanaian diet, this has generated a stir. In order to cover costs, many food providers have therefore raised meal prices or cut back on serving sizes.

Obviously, Ghanaians have lost hope in both the NPP and NDC because both two political parties have raped the nation of all of its resources and stolen the future of the youths away.

We are just two years away from another general election to elect a new president and citing the comments from Ghanaians on the internet, both the NPP and NDC have lost favour in their eyes.

Alot of netizens have suggested that a new political party should immediately be formed to compete against the NPP and the NDC.

The call for a strong third political party comes after hundreds of backlash against the sitting President, H.E Nana Addo, over the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and the rise of inflation which has imposed economic hardship on Ghanaians.

John Dumelo has emerged as the youths’ favourite because a lot of them are begging him to contest for the presidency as an independent candidate because John Mahama will obviously bear the flagbearership position for the NDC.

