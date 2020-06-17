- Advertisement -

Yesterday June 16th, 2020 marked the 60th birthday of the most loved and talked about personality in Ghana, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central.

Almost all social media platforms were filled with pictures of the outspoken politician all in celebration of the special day in his life.

Staff of his Kencity Media, fans, family and some celebrities went on the internet to wish the honourable Member of Parliament a happy birthday.

One person who always keeps Kennedy Agyapong entertained on his birthdays, Sarkodie, was missing in action when the large family of Ken organised a birthday party for him.

His absence is due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has him stuck elsewhere in another man’s land.

The multiple award-winning rapper, took to social media to still wish the businessman and the NPP firebrand a happy birthday, showering some positive words on him.

Sarkodie in his sweet birthday wish to Kennedy Agyapong, disclosed that he’s one man who inspires him to do more regardless.