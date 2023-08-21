“You made a mistake marrying Maxwell & sponsoring your wedding” – Bongo Ideas ‘blasts’ Mcbrown

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours after Ohene Phrah accused his ex-lover Maame Serwaa of engaging in an extramarital affair with him.

Ohene Phrah dropped the bombshell while explaining why he failed to marry his ex-girlfriend for over 10 years despite having a child together.

In a Snapchat post, Ohene Phara revealed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa was sleeping around with other men while they were dating.

He went ahead to mention one of such men who had allegedly chopped Serwaa ‘basabasa’ is the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

According to him, there are a lot of men who have allegedly slept with Serwaa while they we together and he wonders which man in his shoes would choose to settle down with a woman of that nature.

Reacting to this, controversial Ghanaian critic and highly opinionated entertainment critic simply known on social media as Bongo Ideas has slammed Mcbrown for making the grave mistake of marrying Maxwell.

In a Facebook post, Bongo Ideas highlighted Nana Ama McBrown’s perceived mistake of marrying Maxwell and paying for the wedding.



This suggests that Bongo ideas believe the marriage decision and the financial commitment made by Nana Ama McBrown might not have been in her best interest.

Bongo also described Maxwell as an “Accra playboy” which means he’s known for his involvement with multiple romantic partners and having a reputation for a carefree and casual attitude towards relationships.



He also asserted that Nana Ama McBrown may want to end the marriage but feels constrained by her age and the presence of her daughter.



Bongo further claimed that Nana Ama is enduring a lot of pain within the relationship.

