type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"You made a mistake marrying Maxwell & sponsoring your wedding" - Bongo...
News

“You made a mistake marrying Maxwell & sponsoring your wedding” – Bongo Ideas ‘blasts’ Mcbrown

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
You made a mistake marrying Maxwell & sponsoring your wedding - Bongo Ideas 'blasts' Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Ohene Phrah dropped the bombshell while explaining why he failed to marry his ex-girlfriend for over 10 years despite having a child together.

In a Snapchat post, Ohene Phara revealed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa was sleeping around with other men while they were dating.

He went ahead to mention one of such men who had allegedly chopped Serwaa ‘basabasa’ is the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui goes nude as she shows raw body and bortos to mark her 28th birthday

According to him, there are a lot of men who have allegedly slept with Serwaa while they we together and he wonders which man in his shoes would choose to settle down with a woman of that nature.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

See the screenshot of his post below:

Ohene-new-post
Ohene-new-post

Reacting to this, controversial Ghanaian critic and highly opinionated entertainment critic simply known on social media as Bongo Ideas has slammed Mcbrown for making the grave mistake of marrying Maxwell.

In a Facebook post, Bongo Ideas highlighted Nana Ama McBrown’s perceived mistake of marrying Maxwell and paying for the wedding.


This suggests that Bongo ideas believe the marriage decision and the financial commitment made by Nana Ama McBrown might not have been in her best interest.

READ ALSO: Learn from us – Happy gay couple says as they drop their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures


Bongo also described Maxwell as an “Accra playboy” which means he’s known for his involvement with multiple romantic partners and having a reputation for a carefree and casual attitude towards relationships.


He also asserted that Nana Ama McBrown may want to end the marriage but feels constrained by her age and the presence of her daughter.


Bongo further claimed that Nana Ama is enduring a lot of pain within the relationship.

READ ALSO: Photos of Serwaa, lady sleeping with Mcbrown’s husband and trying to snatch him from the actress

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 21, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
92 %
2.4mph
97 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways