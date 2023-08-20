Photos of Serwaa, lady sleeping with Mcbrown’s husband and trying to snatch him from the actress

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and hair entrepreneur Maame Serwaa has been trending on the internet for the past 12 hours after her ex-boyfriend simply known as Ohene on social media married another woman yesterday.

According to reports, Maame Serwaa and Ohene dated for 10 years and the Accra big boy had assured her of marriage.

Unfortunately, he dumped her a few months ago only to marry another beautiful lady known as Awurama in a plush wedding ceremony.

Amidst the rumours and attacks on Ohene for making a fool out of Maame Serwaa – The Accra big boy has accused Maame Serwaa of sleeping with Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband.

Ohene Phara revealed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa was sleeping around with other men while they were dating.

He went ahead to mention one of such men who had allegedly chopped Serwaa ‘basabasa’ is the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

According to him, there are a lot of men who have allegedly slept with Serwaa while they we together and he wonders which man in his shoes would choose to settle down with a woman of that nature.

See the screenshot of his post below:

Ohene-post

Reacting to the allegations, Maame Serwaa has taken to her IG stories to share a new picture of herself rocking a beautiful pink outfit looking all glam.

This is to tell the whole world that she’s not perturbed about the heavy allegations thrown at her.

Below are some pictures of Serwaa…

