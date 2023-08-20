type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLearn from us - Happy gay couple says as they drop their...
News

Learn from us – Happy gay couple says as they drop their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A video has been making the rounds on social media of a Nigerian couple undergoing a photoshoot as they prepare for their wedding.

In the clip making the rounds online, the gay couple was seen beaming with so much displaying the unwavering love between them as they set to tie the knot.

The Nigerian couple shared an adorable video of themselves all loved up in traditional attire and by extension gets social media abuzz.

READ ALSO: Photos of Serwaa, lady sleeping with Mcbrown’s husband and trying to snatch him from the actress

READ ALSO: “I am truly sorry, I’m still learning from Nana Ama Mcbrown” – Arrogant MzGee finally begs Mr. Logic

Parts of the video show the gay couple blowing kisses, planting kisses on the cheek, and hugging each other as husband and wife among others.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

According to their dresses, the Nigerian gay couple have backgrounds in Yoruba and Hausa parts of the country.

As expected, the video has started generating mixed reactions while some said they should leave them with choices as far as they are happy with it.

Ladies while reacting expressed their utmost displeasure as they wondered how handsome grown men could marry themselves in this period of husband scarcity.

READ ALSO: Maame Serwaa reacts for the first time to reports of sleeping with Mcbrown’s husband

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as Mcbrown’s husband gets accused of chopping Maame Serwaa

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
4.5mph
20 %
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways