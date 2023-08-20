Learn from us – Happy gay couple says as they drop their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures

- Advertisement -

A video has been making the rounds on social media of a Nigerian couple undergoing a photoshoot as they prepare for their wedding.

In the clip making the rounds online, the gay couple was seen beaming with so much displaying the unwavering love between them as they set to tie the knot.

The Nigerian couple shared an adorable video of themselves all loved up in traditional attire and by extension gets social media abuzz.

Parts of the video show the gay couple blowing kisses, planting kisses on the cheek, and hugging each other as husband and wife among others.

According to their dresses, the Nigerian gay couple have backgrounds in Yoruba and Hausa parts of the country.

As expected, the video has started generating mixed reactions while some said they should leave them with choices as far as they are happy with it.

Ladies while reacting expressed their utmost displeasure as they wondered how handsome grown men could marry themselves in this period of husband scarcity.

