- Advertisement -

Following Shatta Wale’s dreadful claims that Bulldog had a hand in the death of Mr Fennec Okyere who was Kwaw Kese’s career manager until his shocking demise.

Wizla Finto who is a former member of the Shatta Movement has also accused Shatta of trying to destroy Black Sherif just like he allegedly did to Ebony and Vybrant Faya who are both late.

As claimed by Shatta’s former best friend in a Facebook post, the dancehall musician equally knows something about the death of young dancehall musicians, Ebony Reigns and Vybrant Faya.

According to him, Shatta Wale saw the two budding acts as a threat to his career and had to take grievous measures to eliminate them, only for him to attend Ebony’s funeral to shed fake tears “to confuse Ghanaians”.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale exposed over the death of Ebony and Vybrant Faya

He proceeded to emphatically state that Shatta is trying to do the same thing to Black Sherif but unfortunately he’s not as powerful as he was some years ago.

On the authority of Wizla, Shatta is pained by the fact that ever since Black Sherif emerged into the mainstream media, no one talks about him (Shatta) again because the young lad has taken all the buzz and media engagement.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale ‘exposes’ how Bulldog has been sabotaging Mcbrown behind the scenes