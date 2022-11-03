- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale is now dragging innocent people into his feud with Bulldog, first, it was Nana Ama Mcbrown and now former president John Mahama.

Now, Shatta Wale claims Bulldog once told him he supplies slay queens to the former president.

In an explosive Facebook post that has gathered massive engagements after its inception, the SM boss boldly claimed that John Mahama is not faithful to his wife because Bulldog has been supplying him with other ladies for pleasure.

As claimed by Shatta, he got to know that John Mahama has affairs with other women because of Bulldog.

READ ALSO: Mahama asked Bulldog for gunmen to do something for him – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale wrote;

Ghana will know, when you said PRESIDENT MAHAMA SENDS YOU TO BRING HIM GIRLS

In a follow-up post, he dropped more bombshells on Bulldog by categorically stating that his former manager once told him that John Mahama tasked him to get him some gunmen for a secret operation.

“You said former president Mahama asked you if you can get him, gunmen, to do some work for him right?

Shatta Wale has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours after he accused Bulldog of having a hand in Fennec Okyere’s death.

In one of his numerous Facebook posts, he vowed to assist the police in investigations in order to bring justice to the late Kwaw Kese’s manager’s family.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale accuses Bulldog of having a hand in Kwaw Kese’s manager’s death