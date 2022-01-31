- Advertisement -

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has thrown her weight behind Abena Korkor following her recent rant on social media.

In a post on Facebook, Joyce Mensah defended Abena Korkor and warned Ghanaians to desist from abusing her.

According to Joyce, doctors will not prescribe drugs to bipolar or depressed patients if advice will be a good treatment.

She added that Ghanaians would have her to contend with if they dare hurl insults at Abena Korkor.

Joyce wrote; “Why are people saying she doesn’t listen to advice? Do you think the treatment for bipolar or depression is your so called “Advice “? If it is all about advice, then no doctor will give us pills to take. Do you have an idea of how many pills I take? For your information, it has no cure and the relapse can occur once every two months. Let me hear anyone insulting Abena Korkor and and you will have me to contend with”.

Few days ago, Abena Korkor, who is a mental health advocate, once again flooded social media with tall list of men who have allegedly slept with her.

She alleged that NPP’s Sammy Awuku had a sexual affair with her and also threatened her life after she exposed him.

Abena Korkor stated that he is intimidated by Sammy Awuku’s threats and is ready to put her life on the line to defend her statement.

She further revealed that former Ghanaian professional footballer, Samuel Osei Kuffour has also had sex with her before.

She also asserted that Sammy Osei Kuffuor lies to her just to get sex by pouring fabricated love stories into her ears.

And after he sleeps with her for 10/ 15 minutes, he later sacks her without giving her money for transportation.