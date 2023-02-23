- Advertisement -

Losing a husband is a very torturous emotional experience which can consequently have an eternal mental effect on the widow.

Christian Atsu’s wife, Marie, has shared a very sad post on her Instastory as she’s still in the period of mourning her husband alongside the three kids they share together.

Earlier on, Marie had shared three lovely photos including a shot of the late winger with their daughter and others which captures Atsu with herself and their two sons.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s wife shares black and white family photos to mourn her late husband

All her posts came with no caption which tells how she may be out of words to express the kind of grief she is going through with her family.

In a new update on her Instastory, Marie shared a picture of their first son who is also an aspiring footballer with the caption “Will make dad proud” with a crying emoji.

Unfortunately, not much is known about young Atsu who wants to be like his late father.

Meanwhile, some social media users have proposed that a GoFundMe account should be set up for Atsu’s kids so that they won’t lack anything in life following their father’s demise.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s wife cautions GH media houses as well as other online portals

Currently, there are deliberations on this topic and we hope it materializes very soon because their father gave all his had back to society and as such, his kids should never be deprived of anything.

Be that as it may, one cannot tell the reason why up-to-date Rupio has failed to show up in Ghana. Her culture and Ghana’s differ and thus until Atsu’s family connects with her and teaches her the norms of the land, she may not be here.

However, per checks, the wife may touch down together with her children at the scheduled one-week of Christian Atsu on March 4th as arrangements are underway.

READ ALSO: Time is running out and my husband is still trapped under the rubble – Christian Atsu’s wife weeps