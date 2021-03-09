- Advertisement -

Afrobeat artiste Kelvynboy has become the latest person to receive his fair share of doom prophecy from the numerous men of God in the country.

According to a self-styled man of God identified as One God Karma has disclosed former Bhim Nation signee would suffer from a dread cancer in future.

He went on say that a family member from the musician’s parternal side is planning on buying cancer for him in future.

Prophet One God Karma added that when that happens, Kelvynboy who is making money from his craft would end up wasting all his money trying to cure the cancer.

But some people after listening to him and analyzing the whole issue are of the view that what he(Prophet) has said doesn’t hold water because judging from the lai lai crooner’s lifestyle, getting cancer in future wouldn’t be strange.

To them, Kelvynboy is a cronic wee smoker and aside that he has numerous tatoos on his body and doctor’s have time without number made it clear that those two things can make one get cancer.

What do you think about the Prophet’s prophecy ??