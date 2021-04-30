A young girl believed to be in her 20s has sent a passionate appeal to Ghanaians for help as she is constantly abused by her rich husband.

The girl who is a former student of Wesley Girls Senior High School claimed she has been married for less than two years and she is abused repeatedly by her husband.

In a video, the young lady who was shedding uncontrollable tears indicated that she is a mother of two who is unemployed because he husband refused to allow her to get a job.

According to the girl who is also a product of the University of Cape Coast, her husband is from a very affluent home who constantly abuses her for no reason.

“I have been married for less than two years. My husband did this to me, his family is quiet affluent. I have two kids with him. I am from a very poor home, I need a lawyer. I am jobless because he didn’t want me to work. I don’t have money for a lawyer, I am a product of Wesley Girls. Ghana, please help me”, the young lady said amid tears.

The former student of Wesley Girls Senior High School called on human rights activists and lawyers to come to her aid.

She explained that she is from a very poor home and cannot afford the services of a lawyer.