‘Be happy for me, I’m at peace now’-Young man commits suicide after leaving sad suicide note on Instagram

A handsome young man has committed suicide after leaving a very sad suicide note on Instagram. He goes by the name Tyrique Fisher and he says he has been through a lot in life.

Tyrique Fisher in the suicide note posted on his Instagram page on 19th August 2021 revealed that he thought he was strong enough to face the battles he was fighting but he has come to realize he can’t do it anymore.

He pleaded with his family and friends not to mourn and be sad over his death but rejoice and find comfort in the fact that he is at peace.

Tyrique Fisher post on Instagram reads:

My Last Post

If you’re reading this it means i’m no longer here. I understand the shock you may feel & i am so sorry. Yes, maybe i am selfish but i’ve been broken for a long time. I tried “thugging” out my struggles for years but I am not as strong as I thought. Battle after battle is not the life i envisioned. I have finally come to peace with my decision. I know i will hurt many people, and again I am truly sorry for that. Please don’t cry about me being gone. Instead, laugh and celebrate the memories we did share together. This is not a day to be sad, be happy you got to experience parts of my life. I will cherish every memory with all of you. I love you all??

To my amazing friends Devin, Dre, Rodney, Willie, Korey, Corry, Tre, Celina, Paulie, Nia, Leah, Livvy, Noelle, Annabel, Lyssa & many more, to my siblings-Matt, Dougie, Tonya, Josh, Cuz eric, Unc jr, cuz Katrina, Cuz q, Grandma, My Parents and Many more!

I am so sorry you have to find out this way, you guys have been so good to me throughout my life . I love you guys so much, i wish i could see all of you guys one last time. Please take comfort in knowing that i’m no longer in pain and that i can finally rest in peace. I love you all??

His friends and loved ones reacted sadly to the news and expressed their shock at his untimely demise.

May he continue to rest in Peace.