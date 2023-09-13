Youngman sells his family’s land for 60 million to relocate abroad; Vows never to return

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to confess that he sold the land that belonged to his family and used the money to emigrate.

The man who goes by the Twitter handle @dangbanamanager claimed that he sold the land for N60 million and then left for the UK, where he has remained ever since.



According to him, he chose to remain in London and not return to his hometown, Ijebu-Ososa, Ogun state because of what he did.

He shared the story in response to a tweet that read; “What’s the highest credit alert you’ve ever received at once?”

The post received a lot of responses from netizens who were curious about how he was able to carry off the scam.

He wrote;

“60million naira for the sale of our family land. That’s the reason I haven’t gone back to ososa since all this years”

