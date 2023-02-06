“You’re a castrated dog” – Blakk Rasta goes hard at BullDog, drags him

Blakk Rasta has launched a new attack on artist manager Bulldog for describing him as stressed out.

BullDog said those words about Blakk Rasta following comments he made on Sarkodie’s recent feature on Bob Marley’s “Stir It Up.”

Bulldog said the only reason for Blakk Rasta to be peeved and be ranting about the feature was that he is stressed out and, as a result, is venting his frustration on anybody he finds.

Those words did not sit well with Blakk Rasta, who has launched a renewed attack on Bulldog by calling him a castrated dog who has been imprisoned for his misdemeanour.

According to him, Bulldog does not qualify to speak about his state of mind, especially when he has always said the most outrageous things that have ended him up behind bars.

“Even he who has been locked up severally by the police for careless, deranged utterances and bears the middle name of a castrated dog is not stressed.” “What a world!” stated Rasta Blakk

Meanwhile, Blakk has had some disagreements with the likes of Efya and Nana Aba Anamoah recently over the Bob Marley-Sarkodie feature brouhaha.

Recently, Nana Aba Anamoah had to go hard on him by calling him out for hating on Sarkodie for no reason at all.