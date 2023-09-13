“You’re a villager and a blockhead” – Abena Korkor charges on Asamoah Gyan

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian socialite and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor, has launched another scathy attack on Asamoah Gyan in a new TikTok video.

As alleged by Abena Korkor in the new video that has generated massive buzz online, Asamoah Gyan begged her on several occasions to get intimate with him but she refused.

While interacting with her fans on TikTok, Abena Korkor emphatically stated that Asamoah isn’t just a villager but a fool.

According to her, despite being handsome, she will never get intimate with a man like Asamoah Gyan.

Abena Korkor further stated that she has shreds of evidence about what she’s saying – Concersing Asamoah Gyan’s persistent pleas to her for them to get intimate.

She firmly stated that she’s ready for Asamoah Gyan in case he drags her to the BNI and court for defamation of character.

In this same video, Abena Korkor publicly disclosed that she likes going out with men like Randy Abbey because they are well-educated and possess some sort of class aura.

