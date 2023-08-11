type here...
“You’re not my class and not the type of man I want” – Archipalago’s baby mama fires and dirties the entertainer

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Archipalago was formerly involved with a beautiful and supportive lady named Angela Essien in a romantic relationship out of which a child was born in 2021.

Unexpectedly, Archiplago and Angela parted ways and the wannabe singer is now in a new romantic affair with Sexy Afra.

Ever since Archipalago’s marriage proposal video went viral on social media, he has come under severe criticism and insults.

Most Ghanaians have dirtied him for dumping a supportive woman like Angela for a slay queen like Sexy Afra whom they belives is only after his money.

Amid the criticisms, Archipalago is yet to publicly speak on why he dumped Angela and vice versa.

However, popular Ghanaian-born US-based TikToker known on the digital platform has thrown more light on the ongoing issue.

According to Obaa Cee who seems to know more about Archipalago and his baby mama’s breakup, it was Angela who walked out of the relationship.

In a trending video, Obaa Cee explained that Angela decided to call the relationship a quit after finding a job in the US because she was in Belgium when she first met Palago.

She continued that, despite Archipalago’s consistent plea to Angela to come back to him, she has refused.

Angela is also going around and telling her friends and others that Archipalago is no longer her class and not the type of man she wants.

According to Angela, she met and gave birth with Archiplago through a mistake.

Watch the video below to know more…

