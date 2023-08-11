Zionfelix hints about his impending wedding as he talks about his two baby mamas – Video

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian blogger and vlogger simply known in the showbiz circles as Zionfelix has openly spoken about his impending wedding for the first time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Zionfelix confirmed that he has plans underway to get married in the near future.

Responding to Nana Romeo’s question concerning which of his two baby mamas he would marry, Zionfelix smartly answered the question in parables.

READ ALSO: Zionfelix finally speaks after his baby mama seriously warned him – Video

Zionfelix

READ ALSO: Art teacher comes under fire for distracting students with her shape and back behind (PHOTOS)

As stated by Zionfelix, he will definitely marry, but the identity of the woman he will marry will only be known on his wedding day.

In the same interview, Zionfelix additionally addressed the claims that he’s a notorious womaniser.

The moneyed lifestyle blogger asserted that he isn’t a womanizer and many Ghanaians believe.

He maintained that he spends most of his time on his content creation job than women.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “I use a family member for rituals every year” – Popular sika duro man confesses as he cries for help

READ ALSO: “I can’t date a broke guy because I don’t even talk to them or look at their faces” – Efia Odo reveals