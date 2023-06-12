type here...
"You're weak and helpless" – Sally Mann fires Mcbrown again

By Armani Brooklyn
We are yet to know what Sally Mann actually wants from Mcbrown because she has been consistently attacking the movie star for over a year now.

Recently, Sally Mann ridiculed Mcbrown for not giving birth naturally during an interview with Zionfelix.

She later attacked Mcbrown again for being a notorious drug addict who smokes weed behind the scenes.

It seems Sally Man gets satisfied anytime she attacks Mcbrown because she’s not stopping anytime soon.

In a fresh jab, Sally Mann mocked Mcbrown for being weak. She additionally described her as a helpless socialite who has to rely on the benevolence of her fans anytime she’s being attacked.

