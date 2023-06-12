“You’re weak and helpless” – Sally Mann fires Mcbrown again

- Advertisement -

We are yet to know what Sally Mann actually wants from Mcbrown because she has been consistently attacking the movie star for over a year now.

Recently, Sally Mann ridiculed Mcbrown for not giving birth naturally during an interview with Zionfelix.

She later attacked Mcbrown again for being a notorious drug addict who smokes weed behind the scenes.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown finally replies to Sally Mann and Diamond Appiah’s attacks on her

It seems Sally Man gets satisfied anytime she attacks Mcbrown because she’s not stopping anytime soon.

In a fresh jab, Sally Mann mocked Mcbrown for being weak. She additionally described her as a helpless socialite who has to rely on the benevolence of her fans anytime she’s being attacked.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: How Mcbrown sacked Sally Mann from her crew and made her bitter towards her exposed