Mcbrown finally replies to Sally Mann and Diamond Appiah’s attacks on her

For two weeks now, Sally Mann and Diamond Appaih have been dropping all kinds of dirty ‘secrets’ about Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Sally Mann for instance alleged in the course of an on-air interview in the studios of Power FM that Mcbrown is a notorious drug addict.

This heavy allegation followed after earlier dragging the star actress for not giving birth naturally.

Diamond Appiah on the other hand also gossiped to Naana Brown that she suspects Mcbrpwn has a hand in the mysterious death of Suzzy Williams.

Reacting to all these brutal attacks, Nana Ama Mcbrown disclosed that she has left all her enemies under the care of the Almighty.

She revealed that since doesn’t harbour any kind of evil thoughts about people, she will continue to be victorious.

