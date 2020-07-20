Edem has taken time to reply Asem after throwing shots at him in his recent freestyle video claiming to be the rap god in Ghana.

Asem days ago in his rap freestyle video, attacked almost all of the Ghanaian rappers who have made a name for themselves. He said their flow are so wack, his flow is the ‘dopest’.

This obviously did not go down well with Edem hence his angry rebuttal. Edem in a video in reaction to Asem’s recent rant on social media said the rapper has a problem to deal with.

He blasted Asem as acting very stupid and useless in his entire career thereby losing his relevance in the music industry.

“Keep my name out of your mouth. Your best rap songs can’t compete for my worst rap songs on any day,” Edem said in the video.

Angry Edem asserted that he’s a better songwriter and a performer than Asem so he should show him the maximum respect he deserves well as his other musicians in the Ghanaian music industry.

WATCH EDEM’S REPLY TO ASEM;