Yvonne Nelson reveals how she turned down a marriage proposal from her ex-lover by returning his promise ring

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she returned the promise ring one of her exes gave her on her birthday a few years ago because she was not ready to settle down.

As divulged by Yvonne, she was proposed to on her birthday by a man she was dating, but she later returned the ring.

While making this revelation on Angel FM, she noted that she wasn’t ready for commitment and she sensed that she might break the guy’s heart in the future.

The now mother of one went on to add that she wants to marry a family-oriented man is because of her late father’s absence in her life.

In her own words;

 “because I felt I wasn’t ready, yeah. I don’t want to cheat on anyone, don’t want to lie to anyone. It’s a very sensitive thing. If someone wants to marry you and know the society… it should be someone you really want to share your life with forever. You know there is no turning back,”

“I look out for one thing, does the person want a family? Do they care about kids? Will he love and take care of his children? Will they be in the life of their kids? If I can get that, love is not really the thing for me. So far as he will be in the life of his kid and cater for that child, fine, because I didn’t have that so I want that for my kids,”

    Source:GHpage

