Zoomlion staff receiving Ghc 180 a month cries over unpaid salaries

By Qwame Benedict
Zoomlion cleaning the streets
Zoomlion
Zoomlion employees in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region have threatened to stop coming to work because Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a division of the Jospong Group, has not paid them for nine months of wages.

The workers claim that the corporation has completely ignored them and that their hunger is killing them because they have not received payment since October 2021.

Mr Akwasi Ntow, the district supervisor for Zoomlion Ghana Limited employees, in an interview, stressed that the bulk of Zoomlion employees are fighting to make ends meet and find it challenging to buy basic medications when necessary.

He disclosed: “Things have become very difficult for us and some of our members cannot afford square meals a day due to hardship. We have been complaining on several occasions but our leaders have failed to address our concerns”.

“Our work is very tedious and risky and sometimes we need money to visit the hospital regularly but we have not been paid for 9 good months”

“Sometimes I feel so sad because we are going through serious hardship. Can you believe the majority of the workers are sick and they can’t go to the hospital because there is no money. We spoke with  DCE for Sekyere Kumawu Hon Samuel Addai Agyekum and he assured us that they are working on it and very soon the money will come which we are praying so”

“Every month we are paid 180 Ghana cedis but for 9 good months we have not been paid even a pesewa but every day we come out to clean. We are calling on our leaders to pay us before hunger kills all of us,” he concluded.

