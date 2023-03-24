A 21-year-old lady, identified as Precious Leki, has reportedly committed suicide after she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with another woman.

A video from the incident has been shared on various social media platforms has generated massive reactions and caused a stir in the process.

In the fast-trending video, the lady can be heard in the background narrating how the lady decided to kill herself.

According to her, Precious drank rat poison and died a few minutes after just because her man cheated on her.

The first part of the clip showed the lovey-dovey between the lady and her boyfriend. The other part captured the lifeless body of Precious and her photos were tagged ‘RIP’.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the video;

fuckyour_f33lings said, “Minus one niyen, make we move on to the next”.

__bizze said, “Okan e ko ni bale ni heaven ??pelu bi gbogbo aye yi Shey dun to….na Man you con kill urself for?e no go better for u”.

ogzillion_ said, “Love is dangerous if you aren’t strong don’t try to fall”.

nobledavies said, “the sooner you realize that we men aight shit.. the better for you.”

young_black_001 said, “Wow ?? she won’t rest in peace for the pain she caused her parent?”.

celebrityxxiv said, “For this kind nigeria situation! Na boy matter Dey kill you ? Omo oga o”.

