Lifestyle

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian woman has cried out online after spending all of her money supporting her partner abroad and getting dumped as a reward.

She lamented the fact that he broke up with her one month after arriving in his new country and instantly blocked her on all his social media platforms after that.

Sharing a video of herself crying she wrote;

“I used all my savings to sponsor my boyfriend overseas only for him to send me a breakup message and blocked me a month after getting there ?.”

Reacting to the post, @Omooba commented; “I’ve never seen what can make me sponsor husband or boyfriend for me to do that I will rather sponsor my brother, husband and boyfriend ke pare ??

@walybeez stated: “My dear it’s okay it’s not your fault he doesn’t deserve you a deserving person will come and wipe your tears karma is real he will be served his.”

@weirdo___001 wrote: “Awon my man is different?.”

@successful44 commented: “After everything way we Dey do for this app u still go Dey trust man?sorry oh.”

Watch the video below…

@anjie_1

Is this how men do??#fyp??viral #foryou #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #tiktok #trending #anjie_1 #foryoupage #fyp? #foryourpage

? Victory forever part 1 – I_am_Dayion???

    Source:Ghpage

