4 Ghanaian personalities who wished Afua Asantewaa failed her Guinness World Record Singathon attempt

In as much as Ghanaians across the globe we’re happy and supportive of Afua Asantewaa’s quest to achieve a Guinness World Record for Ghana, there were as usual some bad nuts.

These people sparked a negative vibe to the whole Singathon challenge before, during and after it came to a successful closure.

They are well popular media personalities who the public deem to know the nitty-gritty of challenges like this and the support one may need to achieve them.

In this article, we’ll discuss the top 5 celebrities who prayed and hoped that the Singathon challenge by Afua Asantewaa will not see the successful day of light.

Rex Omar

Rex Omar is a veteran Ghanaian musician and the current chairman of the Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO).

Rex Omar suffered heavy backlash when he in an interview with Kafui Dey on Ghana Television made claims that he and his office can cancel the Singathon on the grounds of copyright infringement.

According to him, Afua Asantewaa and her team must submit a copy of the playlist of songs she was going to perform during her challenge and that didn’t sit well with well wishing Ghanaians.

Afua later on submitted the list which he again leaked to the public and rendered an apology afterwards.

Black Rasta

Black Rasta is also a veteran Ghanaian reggae and roots musician who works with Media General’s, 3FM.

Black Rasta has been against Afua Asantewaa’s dream since the very onset.

According to him, the challenge was a remedy for disaster as his research claims one could die from over 100 hours of no sleep.

He’s never apologized and still stick to his derogatory words.

Zapp Mallet

Zapp Mallet is a better Ghanaian record producer and musician.

Zapp came under heavy backlash due to tweets he made during the Singathon session. The award winning producer made claims that Afua Asantewaa is really not doing anything worthwhile and as such should pack her stuffs and go eat some food.

Ignorant Zapp Mallet who refused to read the rules surrounding the challenge made tweets about why Afua was repeating the songs and the fact that she’s not even singing well.

He apologized days later when he was lectured.

Kwasi Aboagye

Controversial radio personality, Kwasi Aboagye of Peace FM, a Despite Media radio station is known to be one who likes to hit the trends on the back of controversies.

Kwasi Aboagye was not spared by social media folks when he sat on his show and made certain bad remarks concerning Afua Asantewaa and her Singathon.

The ace radio personality told Afua Asantewaa to shut up, pack her stuffs and go home for more rehearsals because she has a bad voice.

Few hours later, netizens dragged and scolded him for not acting like the matured grown man he’s seen to be and he apologized right after.