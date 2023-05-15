A 5-month-old baby dies in his sleep after daycare gave him sleeping pills

- Advertisement -

A 5-month-old baby has been confirmed dead after his daycare gave him sleeping pills.

The sad incident reportedly happened inside one of the popular schools in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Mr Runice on Twitter who shared the heartbreaking story on the microblogging platform, he happens to be a friend of the mourning parents.

In his emotional writeup, he additionally claimed that the bereaved parents are both battling high blood pressure due to the shock from their son’s tragic death.

Tweeps who have come across the sad story have angrily reacted to the tweet…

@Bumlola2010 – Problem in is lack of strong institutions to act as oversight for education sector.Back when dad’s generation set up schools (Chrisland,Adebayo mokuolu,Ifako international etc)they had genuine love for children&were committed educationists.These days 419,yahoo can set up school

@Phayeedart – That’s how my coursemate in school then lost her 1year baby to daycare center (they overfed her baby)

@Babypolice4 – please if you want to call people out,call their name’s, address, location so others too will know and learn from it..

@Debbie – This is horrifying! Please drop the name and location of this daycare, so other parents don’t take their kids there. This is how to be our brother’s keeper. Thanks

