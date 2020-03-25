type here...
Home News A total lockdown would go against the poor - Gabby Otchere Darko
Source:GHPAGE
News

A total lockdown would go against the poor – Gabby Otchere Darko

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Gabby-Otchere-Darko
Gabby-Otchere-Darko
- Advertisement -

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko spoken on a possible lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO: We won’t put Ghana in lockdown- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

In a post on his official Facebook page, the private legal practitioner observed that people have made persuasive contentions on why the country regardless of the cases recorded needs to hold on declaring a lockdown.

“The debate for and against a temporary lockdown in Ghana is sincere. But, let’s remember that a lockdown is not necessarily one size fits all; every society can design its own lockdown to fit its peculiar dynamics; except the goal is one: to stop the spread. Those against a lockdown make the point that Ghana is not like Europe. A lot of people here survive on hand-to-mouth, live in compound houses, etc. Our markets are mainly not like Walmart or Sainsbury’s. Online sales are not common. A lockdown would hurt the poor badly. All very true. But, how else can we protect the masses from a virus that does not discriminate in its deadly widespread? How do we protect the poor if things get very bad? Gabby wrote on Facebook.

He stated that the calls by most Ghanaians for a lockdown in this country to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus will hurt the poor hence the government should stay away.

Gabby Otchere advised that we need to think of the poor in the society before any decision is taken since they would not be able to handle the situation the way the rich in the society would.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Pres Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari tests positive whiles Buhari tests negative

Since the number of cases started going up several people in the country have been calling on President Akufo-Addo and his government to totally lock down the country in order to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the country’s numbers have risen from 27 overnight to 53 after people who came into the country and have been mandatorily quarantined were tested.

Previous articleShatta Wale announces date for his online concert dubbed ‘Faith Concert’
Next articleDarkoVibes trolled on social media for his abysmal freestyle on Tim Westwood (VIDEO)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

The first person to die of COVID-19 in Ghana buried(Video)

Mr. Tabernacle -
The first person to die of COVID-19 in Ghana has been buried shortly after his sad demise. Tarek Minkara,...
Read more
Health

Ghana records 3rd coronavirus death case

Mr. Tabernacle -
The cases of coronavirus in the country seem to be getting worse each passing day as now the death cases have increased...
Read more
News

NAM1 speaks on the fight against COVID-19

RASHAD -
The embattled CEO of MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah has broken his silence on the deadly Coronavirus from wherever he is hiding.
Read more
News

UK: Prince Charles test positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Britain’s heir to the throne, Prince Charles, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from his London household.
Read more
News

The 10 prayer points for the National Day of Fasting and Prayers

Mr. Tabernacle -
President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo during one of his state of the nation's address in the wake of the...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Pres Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari tests positive whiles Buhari tests negative

Mr. Tabernacle -
The Chief of Staff of the Nigerian president, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for coronavirus, multiple sources said on Tuesday.
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
62 %
5.7kmh
20 %
Wed
32 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

News

Hantavirus appears in China after Coronavirus pandemic

RASHAD -
Whiles Ghanaians are still battling the Coronavirus pandemic, another virus has hit China spending shivers down the spins of the world.
Read more
Entertainment

Mugeez and MzVee in a relationship – Here is all you need to know

Mr. Tabernacle -
Rashid Mugeez better known in showbiz as Mugeez has admitted her feeling towards songstress MzVee formerly a signee of Lynx Entertainment.
Read more
News

Safo Kantanka finally speaks on the deadly Coronavirus

RASHAD -
The son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Kwadwo Safo Jnr who doubles as the CEO of Kantanka Automobile on behalf of his...
Read more
News

Video of a Ghanaian lady battling for her life from Covid-19 pops up

RASHAD -
Over the past few weeks, Ghana has recorded 24 cases with one death confirmed. As sad as the news...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News