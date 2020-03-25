A total lockdown would go against the poor – Gabby Otchere Darko

- Advertisement -

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko spoken on a possible lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the private legal practitioner observed that people have made persuasive contentions on why the country regardless of the cases recorded needs to hold on declaring a lockdown.

“The debate for and against a temporary lockdown in Ghana is sincere. But, let’s remember that a lockdown is not necessarily one size fits all; every society can design its own lockdown to fit its peculiar dynamics; except the goal is one: to stop the spread. Those against a lockdown make the point that Ghana is not like Europe. A lot of people here survive on hand-to-mouth, live in compound houses, etc. Our markets are mainly not like Walmart or Sainsbury’s. Online sales are not common. A lockdown would hurt the poor badly. All very true. But, how else can we protect the masses from a virus that does not discriminate in its deadly widespread? How do we protect the poor if things get very bad? Gabby wrote on Facebook.

He stated that the calls by most Ghanaians for a lockdown in this country to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus will hurt the poor hence the government should stay away.

Gabby Otchere advised that we need to think of the poor in the society before any decision is taken since they would not be able to handle the situation the way the rich in the society would.

Since the number of cases started going up several people in the country have been calling on President Akufo-Addo and his government to totally lock down the country in order to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the country’s numbers have risen from 27 overnight to 53 after people who came into the country and have been mandatorily quarantined were tested.