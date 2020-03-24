type here...
COVID-19: Pres Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari tests positive whiles Buhari tests negative

The Chief of Staff of the Nigerian president, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for coronavirus, multiple sources said on Tuesday.

Kyari, a close associate to President Muhammadu Buhari, was away in Germany in early March with a delegation of other Nigerian officials for meetings with Siemens AG.

According to presidential sources, the test for the president was necessitated after his Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

He was said to have been at a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria all through Sunday, where he reportedly started to cough and showing other symptoms.

Subsequently, he voluntarily submitted himself for testing and was informed of his status yesterday. Kyari has however gone into absolute isolation following the test result.

